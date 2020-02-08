Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 42.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $62.76. 4,359,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,103,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,102,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

