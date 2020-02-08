Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,037,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,273,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,804,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. 5,910,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,156. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

