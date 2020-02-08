Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services accounts for about 1.1% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 179,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,816 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Universal Health Services stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.13. The stock had a trading volume of 577,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,445. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

