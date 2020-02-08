Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $152,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 574,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $52.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

