Dfpg Investments LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 158,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICSH remained flat at $$50.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,145 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

