Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.81 and its 200 day moving average is $126.20. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

