Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October comprises approximately 1.1% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 7.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,240,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOCT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,946. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

