Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 1,092 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 1.2% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.69. 1,185,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.18 and its 200 day moving average is $363.62. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.62 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Pi Financial lowered Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.14.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

