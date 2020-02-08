Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 2,041 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.6% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $169.83.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

