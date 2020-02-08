Digital Gold Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $51.41 or 0.00521190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $182,559.00 and approximately $9.21 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,551 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

