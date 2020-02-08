Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $755,146.00 and approximately $1,227.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00817289 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004369 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001903 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.