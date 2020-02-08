DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 22% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $5.91 million and $97,775.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.01275207 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,727,560 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

