Digiwage Reaches Market Cap of $23,755.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a total market cap of $23,755.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024726 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00300064 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00037298 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000625 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

