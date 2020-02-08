Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $50.05 or 0.00507032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $125,993.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,021 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

