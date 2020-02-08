DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.14 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $82.14 million and $983,172.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $41.07 or 0.00415423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io, Liqui and HitBTC. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Liqui, Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bitbns, Radar Relay, BigONE, Cobinhood, Huobi and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

