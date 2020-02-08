Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $556.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012986 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003621 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005283 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

