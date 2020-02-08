Dinastycoin (DCY) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Dinastycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $584,025.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

