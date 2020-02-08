Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Acquired by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Canal Insurance CO owned approximately 1.94% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,014 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 197,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 90,062 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,498,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter.

SPXS stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

