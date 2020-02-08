Distil (LON:DIS) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 2.10

News coverage about Distil (LON:DIS) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a news impact score of 2.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DIS remained flat at $GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,855. Distil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.22 ($0.03). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50.

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

