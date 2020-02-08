Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 17.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

