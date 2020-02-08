DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $8,750,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,413,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 148.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 147,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 63,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP opened at $12.90 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.