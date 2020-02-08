Dock (DOCK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.09 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $2.09 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03431220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00130517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Dock

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,543,479 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

