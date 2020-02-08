Dogecoin Price Up 30.4% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, SouthXchange, Bleutrade and BtcTrade.im. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $387.79 million and $200.71 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00776962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007691 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034403 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,240,496,790 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitsane, Instant Bitex, Novaexchange, Kraken, Coinbe, Tidex, FreiExchange, cfinex, C-CEX, Crex24, Bittylicious, ZB.COM, BiteBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, Bit-Z, BCEX, QBTC, SouthXchange, Coindeal, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Exrates, BX Thailand, Bits Blockchain, Poloniex, Robinhood, BitFlip, Indodax, Cryptohub, BTC Trade UA, Exmo, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Cryptomate, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, Bitbns, Graviex, Tux Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, BtcTrade.im, Livecoin, Koineks, Coinsquare, Ovis, Cryptopia, C-Patex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

