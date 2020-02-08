Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Dollar Tree worth $29,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,315,000 after acquiring an additional 536,989 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,399,000 after acquiring an additional 464,305 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,882,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.2% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 892,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,832,000 after acquiring an additional 167,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

