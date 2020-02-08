Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Upgraded to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

UFS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.97. Domtar has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Domtar by 37.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Domtar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Domtar by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Domtar by 7.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.