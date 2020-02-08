DraftCoin (DFT) Price Tops $0.0056

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. DraftCoin has a market cap of $48,407.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

