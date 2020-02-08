Dragon Option Market Cap Hits $13,682.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, ABCC and Hoo. During the last week, Dragon Option has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $13,682.00 and approximately $2,600.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,096,010 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @



Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bancor Network, BigONE and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

