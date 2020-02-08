Dropil Tops One Day Volume of $32,167.00 (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. Dropil has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $32,167.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dropil has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dropil alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026671 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007427 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004380 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001186 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006312 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,763,115,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.