Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Duke Realty worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 66.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,278 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,034,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,214,000 after purchasing an additional 537,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,949,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,697,000 after purchasing an additional 76,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.