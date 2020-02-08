Dynamic Achieves Market Capitalization of $705,444.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $705,444.00 and $8,427.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,835.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.70 or 0.02271416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.04 or 0.04518913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00782418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00817519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00118431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009479 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026403 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00705395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,885,947 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

