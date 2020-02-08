Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.92% of Easterly Government Properties worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 764.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 126,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DEA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.59. 326,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

