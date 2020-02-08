Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Eaton worth $31,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 78.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

