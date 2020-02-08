eBitcoin (EBTC) Trading 175.5% Higher Over Last Week

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded up 162.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded 175.5% higher against the dollar. eBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin launched on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

