eBoost (EBST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. eBoost has a total market cap of $294,829.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00782358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000637 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

