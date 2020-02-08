Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

NYSE:ECT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 105,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Get Eca Marcellus Trust I alerts:

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 75.44% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eca Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eca Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.