Eden (EDN) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.09 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. Eden has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.69 or 0.03430913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00220346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00130861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.