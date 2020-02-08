Edge (DADI) Reaches Market Cap of $2.40 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Edge has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $3,001.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, KuCoin, FCoin and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Edge has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.31 or 0.05879578 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024256 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127278 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038702 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003126 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, HitBTC, KuCoin, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

