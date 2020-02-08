EDRCoin Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $49,633.00 and $1.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

