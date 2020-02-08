Eidoo Hits Market Cap of $16.62 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Eidoo has a market cap of $16.62 million and approximately $262,803.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,282,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,948,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.