Einsteinium Trading Up 47.1% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Einsteinium has a market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00777013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007654 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034331 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,312,296 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.