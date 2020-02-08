ELA Coin (ELAC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.07 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. ELA Coin has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $580,649.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELA Coin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.