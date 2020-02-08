Electroneum Trading Down 6.3% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bitbns, Cryptomate and Cryptopia. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.01 million and approximately $186,985.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,988,054,769 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Liquid, CoinBene, Cryptomate and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

