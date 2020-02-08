electrumdark Market Capitalization Tops $15,328.00 (ELD)

electrumdark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One electrumdark token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC and Altilly. electrumdark has a total market capitalization of $15,328.00 and approximately $412.00 worth of electrumdark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, electrumdark has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.03324528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00223026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00129535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

electrumdark Token Profile

electrumdark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. The official website for electrumdark is electrumdark.com. The Reddit community for electrumdark is /r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. electrumdark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark.

Buying and Selling electrumdark

electrumdark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC and Altilly.

