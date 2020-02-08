Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $146.41 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock worth $206,725,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

