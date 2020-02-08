Ellaism Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $36,487.00 and $17.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

