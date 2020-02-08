Elrond Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.27 or 0.03571502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00230077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00130842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,690,556,005 tokens. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

