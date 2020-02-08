ELTCOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,131.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $17,131.00 and approximately $1,835.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.27 or 0.03571502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00230077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00130842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

