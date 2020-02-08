Elysian (ELY) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $143,068.00 and $4.79 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysian has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

