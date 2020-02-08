Elysium (ELS) Trading 95.2% Lower Over Last Week

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00781679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

