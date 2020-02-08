Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $192,060.00 and $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

